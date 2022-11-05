Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon be seen on the big screen with Pathaan, recently hosted a fun Q&A session on his Twitter. He even consoled a heartbroken fan as the latter's love interest is set to marry someone else. Shah Rukh Khan Hints a Possible Collab With Thalapathy Vijay, Calls Him a ‘Really Cool Guy’.

SRK posted a note inviting questions from his fans on Saturday. He tweeted: "We all wake up with questions. Today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minute saif you have time to spare please ask." SRK Day: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His Birthday With Fans at a Special Event (Watch Video).

As soon as SRK tweeted, fans went berserk and posed several questions which the Swades actor selectively replied to. During the #AskSRK session, one fan shared with SRK that he won't get to see Pathaan with his lady love as he tweeted: "Socha tha gf ke sath pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur ke ho jayegi (sic)". Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty remarks, seized the perfect moment and replied: "So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi.don't worry."

Talking about Pathaan, the film will mark SRK's return to the screen after more than four years. His last film, Zero, in which he shared the screen with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, tanked badly at the box-office.

