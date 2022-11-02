Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): 'Badshah' of Bollywood aka Shah Rukh Khan just turned 57 on Wednesday! Following his birthday, the 'DDLJ' star celebrated his special day with his fans in the most pleasing way. King Khan attended the SRK Day event in Mumbai, treating thousands of fans on his birthday.

Indeed! It is a special day for SRK but King Khan ensured that he makes it even more special for his fans. As he attended the event, the 'Swades' star grooved to his iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', interacted and cut a cake with his fans at the special event held at St. Andrews College.

https://twitter.com/mizsayani/status/1587812612158332928

Glimpses from the event have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, was seen dancing on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', the crowd can be heard hooting and cheering while singing the song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckdm5E1jmIf/

In another video, King Khan could be seen cutting his birthday cake surrounded by his fandom.

https://twitter.com/SRK_RUSSIAN_FC/status/1587811535283523584

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

On the occasion of his birthday, SRK treated his fans as he unveiled the official teaser of his following action thriller film 'Pathaan' which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser is currently getting a lot of praise from the audience.'Pathaan' is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty. (ANI)

