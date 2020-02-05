Shaheen Bagh Like Protest Begins in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Joint Action Committee - Shimoga, comprising of several organisations, on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Idgah Maidan in Shivamogga city.Protesters said that they will continue their protest round the clock like the one in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, where agitation is going on for over 40 days now. They also held placards that read "Reject NRC, CAA and NPR"."Sit-in protest like the one in Shaheen Bagh is now being held in every nook and corner of India. We will continue our protest 24x7 until the government withdraws the law and talks to us. We are not going to show papers to anyone," a protester said. (ANI)

