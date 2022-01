Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill, who turned a year older on Thursday, chose to celebrate her birthday with the members of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris. Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared photos of the token of love she received from Brahma Kumaris on her special day. She dropped the images of letters and the handwritten cards that were personally given to her by them. Shehnaaz Gill Turns 28: Fans Flood Social Media With Lovely Birthday Wishes on the Actress’ Special Day.

In one of the images, Shehnaaz can be seen receiving a booklet from one of the sisters. One can also spot a birthday cake placed on the table. Shehnaaz's close friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla was a follower of Brahma Kumaris and he only introduced Shehnaaz to the spiritual organisation. Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: Bigg Boss Fame Actress's Fashion is Colourful and Gorg Just Like Her Personality! (View Pics).

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A few days ago, Shehnaaz had shared her candid chat with Sister Shivani, Sidharth's guru, wherein the two talked about pain and loss. For the unversed, Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack.

