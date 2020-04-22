Shifts, Token System at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to Maintain Social Distancing

New Delhi [India], 22 April (ANI): In order to maintain social distance at Azadpur Mandi after the government gave nod to keep it open 24x7 for the buyers, it was decided that 1000 people can enter into the market at a time.The decision has been taken to help farmers sell their produce without any hassle and to minimise the prices of vegetables which have witnessed a hike due to lockdown.Speaking to ANI, chairman of Agriculture produce marketing committee Adil Ahmad Khan said, "Mandi will remain open for 24x7. The decision was taken in the wake of losses of farmers. Sellers can sell here 24x7. People who want to buy will come in four shifts.""We have issued 4,000 tokens since morning at 6 am we will give 1000 tokens to buyers then another 1000 tokens will be given in two or three hours gap. This will help small retailers to buy vegetables safely and easily," he added.He said that Delhi Police, civil defence officials were ensuring that people maintain social distancing in the Mandi."Today the biggest problem in mandi is to maintain social distance. Delhi Police, Civil Defence, official from Delhi government are ensuring to maintain social distancing," Khan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)