Shivraj Singh Chouhan Takes Charge as Madhya Pradesh CM, to Face Trust Vote on Tuesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took charge as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.He took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at the Raj Bhavan here.Chouhan will move a motion of confidence in the state legislative Assembly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Ahead of the ceremony, Chouhan appealed to the party workers not to celebrate the oath-taking ceremony in the wake of coronavirus.Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said that his aim right now is to stop the spread of coronavirus. "As a BJP worker, I will work honestly for the development of Madhya Pradesh. But right now, the aim is to stop the spread of COVID-19," he said."I have appealed to the party workers to not celebrate the oath-taking ceremony and not come out on the streets. They should stay at home and pray for the newly formed government," said Chouhan.The Assembly session has been called from March 24 to March 27. In the four days session, the House would have three sittings. On the first day, Chouhan-led BJP government would face the trust vote. Over the next two days the Assembly would discuss and pass the budget. Chouhan earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 and 2018.Kamal Nath on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the chief minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)