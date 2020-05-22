Shocked and Saddened by PIA Crash: Imran Khan

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed shock over the plane crash in Karachi and assured that an immediate inquiry will be instituted."Shocked and saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi and with the rescue and relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers and condolences go to families of the deceased," he tweeted.The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashed in Model Colony near Jinnah international airport Karachi. It was carrying 90 passengers and eight crew members from Lahore to Karachi, Dawn reported.Malik said that the pilot told the control room that there was a technical issue and he decided to go around rather than land even though two runways were ready for landing.Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Information and Broadcasting, Asim Saleem Bajwa, said that on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directions, all emergency services and resources have been mobilised and evacuation is in progress.Director, Programming, 24 News, Ansar Naqvi and Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood were among the passengers. Masood's family has said that he has survived the crash but is critically injured.As the plane crashed in the populated area, the authorities have expressed concerns that there would be more casualties.Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said: "The concern now is of casualties of people in the area. Rangers and rescue services have been sent, we are trying to save as many lives as possible."Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences over "loss of precious lives". "[COAS] Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time. COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)