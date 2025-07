Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday evening paid a sacred visit to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek Lord Bappa's blessings for his newborn daughter. Sidharth was accompanied by his mother. New Parents Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Exit Hospital With Daughter, Head to ‘Nani’s’ House in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Sidharth and Kiara Advani were blessed with a daughter earlier this month.

Announcing the good news, Sidharth and Kiara, in an adorable social media post on July 16, wrote, "Our hearts are full, and our world is forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

Sidharth Malhotra With His Mother at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who recently became a father to a baby girl with Kiara Advani, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with his mother to seek blessings from Bappa for his newborn daughter and family pic.twitter.com/SIXdS4ds1m — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2025

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama 'Shershaah'. Kiara publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time at the 2025 Met Gala. After the birth of their baby girl, the new parents in the town also made a heartfelt appeal to paps and media, urging them to respect their daughter's privacy. 'No Photos Please, Only Blessings': Bollywood Couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Request Privacy From Media After Video of Him Getting Angry on Paparazzi on Social Media.

In an Instagram post, they wrote, "We're so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth."