Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has left everyone shocked. Amidst the mourning, it's tough not to think about his family, especially his mother and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Many members of the Indian film and television industry visited the late star's house to pay their condolences on Thursday. Actor Aly Goni was also present there.

After coming from Sidharth's residence, Aly took to Twitter to express his grief. He even talked about the condition of Shehnaaz. "Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha... lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya... stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken," Aly tweeted. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called Sidnaaz by their fans, met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13', and since then they had been in constant touch with each other.

Aly Goni on Shehnaaz Gill

Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya💔 stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) September 2, 2021

They both also featured in two music videos of the songs 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. According to several reports, Shehnaaz was by Sidharth's side when he breathed his last at the age of 40.

