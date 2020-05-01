Six Fresh Coronavirus Cases Reported in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 1 (PTI) Six new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Telangana on Friday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus in the state to 1,044.

No deaths occurred on Friday, while the toll due to the disease remained 28, Health Minister E Rajender told reporters here.

The number of people undergoing treatment in hospitals across the state stood at 552, he said adding the number of people discharged after recovery till date was 464.

