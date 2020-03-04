Slovenia Police Find 30 Migrants in Sealed Train Wagons

World. (File Image)

Ljubljana, Mar 4 (AP) Police in Slovenia on Wednesday said they discovered 30 migrants hidden in freight train wagons carrying clay.

The migrants included 12 children and a pregnant woman, police said. They said they were from Syria, Iran and Afghanistan.

The train with 20 wagons was traveling from Serbia to Slovenia when police discovered the migrants at the Dobova border crossing with Croatia on Tuesday.

Slovenian police said the migrants were covered in clay as they tried to cross illegally into the European Union country. Police said their lives were endangered because of a lack of oxygen and the clay thickening.

Thousands of migrants stuck in the Balkans have been desperate to cross into the EU. Thousands more are trying to enter following Turkey's decision to open its borders with EU members Greece and Bulgaria.

Countries in the Balkans and neighboring EU nations have expressed concerns over a potential new migrant wave similar to the one in 2015-16 when hundreds of thousands passed through the region toward Western Europe.

Slovenian police said three of the migrants discovered in the train have received medical care. (AP)

