Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the highly anticipated anthology series Solos, starring Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, will premiere on the streamer on May 21. The series, created by David Weil, also features actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. The seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. Solos: Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie and More to Star in David Weil’s Anthology Series at Amazon

The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience, the streamer said in a release. Solos is executive produced by Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. The Underground Railroad Trailer: Cora Is on a Run Seeking Freedom in Barry Jenkins’ Riveting Amazon Prime Series.

Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)