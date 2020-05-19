Sonia Gandhi Calls Meeting of Opposition Parties on May 22 to Discuss Coronavirus Crisis, Difficulties of Migrant Workers

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of opposition parties on May 22 on the coronavirus crisis and the large movement of migrant labourers to their native states, sources said.They said Gandhi will chair the meeting on May 22 via video conferencing which is expected to be held at 3 pm. The sources said that Congress has invited opposition parties and the focus of the meeting will be on coronavirus crisis with an emphasis on the "tremendous difficulties" faced by migrant labourers returning to their homes in different states.Sources said NCP chief Sharad Pawar, JMM leader Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader MK Stalin, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav are among leaders from 20 parties likely to take part in the meeting.Banerjee on Monday confirmed that she will participate in the meeting. (ANI)

