Sopore Police Arrests Terrorist Associate Linked to LeT

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Sopore Police have arrested a terrorist associate linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.The terrorist associate has been identified as Muzamil Ahmad. As per investigations, he was providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in Sopore.A police press release on Saturday said that incriminating material has been found from his possession. A case has been registered in the matter. (ANI)

