Sourav Ganguly Enjoys 'free' Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is enjoying 'free' time amid coronavirus outbreak."Amids all the corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can't remember when I did last ..," Ganguly wrote on Instagram.BCCI has asked its employees to work from home as the concerns over COVID-19 continue to rise in the country."BCCI head office has issued circular to the employees to work from home keeping in mind coronavirus. If any employee wants to come office voluntarily can come. But the order has been issued for work from home. For the next one week starting from tomorrow," BCCI said on March 16.The coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on sports all around the globe and cricket also had to bear the brunt of the deadly virus.BCCI and the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday decided to reschedule the three-match ODI series due to the COVID-19 threat.Also, BCCI decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match.The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday announced that the number of positive cases of coronavirus in India rose to 151 including 25 foreign nationals.Globally, the virus has infected more than 1,84,000 people and killed more than 7,500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation (WHO) website. (ANI)

