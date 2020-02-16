Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Arrive in Delhi for Apex Council Meeting

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for the Apex Council meeting scheduled later in the day.Former Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Shantha Rangaswamy was also present at the venue for the meeting. The BCCI will discuss the appointment of the ombudsman and ethics officer in the meeting.The release of funds for the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) is also set to be discussed in the meeting. The Apex Council will also finalise the home season schedule of the Indian team for 2020-21.The Apex Council, which had its first and only meeting so far on November 30, is required to meet at least once in three months. (ANI)

