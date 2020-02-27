Special Police Commissioner Takes Stock of Situation in Violence-affected North-East Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava late on Wednesday took stock of the situation in violence-affected areas in North-East district of the national capital.Security has been deployed at various locations in the district with Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar among the violence-hit areas in the North-East district. On Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had also visited the district.The two leaders interacted with locals at Johripur following Delhi High Court's orders that "the Chief Minister and Deputy chief minister should also visit the affected areas for confidence-building among people.""We are going to the affected areas to take stock of the situation. We will tell you after we do that," Kejriwal had said earlier after meeting the DCP of North-East Delhi.This came after the division bench of the Delhi High Court had asked some of the highest functionaries in the State and the Central governments to personally meet the victims and their families.Twenty-five people have died and over 190 injured so far in violence in North East Delhi after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)