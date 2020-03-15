Spoke to Farooq Abdullah, Welcome Him Back: Punjab CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that he spoke to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and welcomed him after his release from detention."Spoke to Farooq Abdullah Ji on phone to welcome him back on his release from long detention and was happy to find him in good cheer. Hope his release is an important step towards an enduring and amicable resolution of the issue," Singh tweeted. National Conference leader and former Union Minister Farooq Abdullah, was on Friday released after being in detention for several months.After his release, Abdullah told media persons: "Today I don't have words. I am free today. Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend Parliament and speak for you all."He had said that he was grateful to the people of the state and all leaders and the people in the rest of the country, who spoke for our freedom."This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope the Government of India will take action to release everyone," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)