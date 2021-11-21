Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Eleven people were arrested near Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata ahead of India's T20 cricket match with New Zealand on Sunday for allegedly selling tickets illegally, police said.

Sixty match tickets, being sold at a higher rate, were seized from those arrested, they said.

Security at the stadium and nearby areas were beefed up to check any untoward incident, a senior police officer said.

Over 2,000 personnel of the Kolkata Police's different units, including RAF and HRFS were deployed. Sleuths of the Anti-Rowdy Squad were also posted near the stadium, he said.

Senior officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners were also deployed at the stadium and nearby areas, he added.

"Officers in plain clothes are also at different places around Eden Gardens. We are not taking any chance and want to ensure that the sporting event takes place smoothly," the officer said.

