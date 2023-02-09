Gulmarg, Feb 9 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Khelo India Winter Games being held here will be the biggest held so far as 1500 players from across the country will compete in 11 events over the next six days.

"Over 1500 players have arrived here from 29 states and union territories of the country to take part in 11 sporting events over the period of next six days. This will be biggest event of Winter Games in the country so far," Thakur told reporters at Tangmarg, Srinagar-Gulmarg road, 36 kilometres from Srinagar.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja Admits Playing Ranji Match Ahead of IND v AUS 1st Test 2023 Helped Him Get Back in Rhythm.

Thakur also participated in a snow cricket match at Tangmarg where he was given a warm traditional welcome.

"This snowfall is kicking off the Winter Games, not anywhere else but in a place which is known as heaven on earth. I am thankful to the locals for the warm welcome and hospitality," the minister said.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023: Steve Smith Admits Some Aussie Batters Got Out Playing Pre-Determined Shots.

Thakur said Khelo India was a sports movement under which Youth Games, University Games and Winter Games are conducted throughout the year.

"Whole country waits to participate in Khelo India Winter Games. Khelo India is a movement....we have Youth Games going on in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)