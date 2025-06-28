Nottingham, Jun 28 (PTI) England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bowl in the first women's T20 International against India here on Saturday.

Opening batter Smriti Mandhana is leading India as captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested as a precautionary measure following a head injury sustained during the T20 warm-up match against ECB Select XI.

Also Read | WWE Night of Champions 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Where To Watch Wrestling PLE Telecast Details on TV With Date, Venue and Time in IST?.

"I'm sure she (Harmanpreet) will be right in a few days," says Mandhana.

Teams:

Also Read | Why is Temba Bavuma Not in South Africa’s Squad For ZIM vs SA Test Series 2025? Here’s Reason Behind Exclusion of Proteas Captain From Zimbabwe vs South Africa Matches.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, and Shree Charani.

England Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (w), Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell. PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)