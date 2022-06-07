New York [US], June 7 (ANI): The 2022 NBA Finals move to Boston for the Game 3, an encounter that could potentially determine the winner of this series.

This is the 40th occasion when the Finals are tied 1-1 at this stage, and the team that won Game 3 in these instances went on to win the championship 32 times.

Also Read | KIYG 2021: Shuttler Unnati Hooda Beats Tasnim Mir in Nail-Biter To Win Title.

Both visitors and the home team would aim for the win at the TD Garden on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) and have historical stats on their side.

Warriors will look to their talisman Stephen Curry to continue his hot streak in Game 3 as his best performance (47 points) in an NBA Finals came in the Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Raptors even though they lost that game and the championship then.

Also Read | Olympic-style Torch Relay to Be Introduced Ahead of 44th Chess Olympiad.

Warriors will look to change the history while fending the electric crowd in Boston and go up in the series.

After Game 2, Curry was composed and said, "There's definitely a need for me to be aggressive throughout the game, to create, draw attention, get shots up and just continue to apply pressure. Obviously the first two games, it's gone well. I don't know what it will look like on the road, the rest of the series. It's just always about being confident with the ball in my hands and making plays."

The Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 9 will be live on Sports18 and Voot.

In Game 2, the Warriors broke open what was a two-point game at the half with a third-quarter blitz and evened the 2022 NBA Finals with a 107-88 win at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry got the third quarter splash party started and Jordan Poole put the exclamation point on the period, pulling up and hitting a 3-pointer from just inside half-court as time expired. Poole's trey was the Warriors' seventh 3-pointer of the quarter, during which the Dubs outscored Boston 35-14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)