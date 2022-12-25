New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer finishes as the country's leading run-scorer in international cricket this year.

Iyer was the epitome of consistency and calmness this year, outdoing the likes of star batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul with his bat this year. By becoming the highest international run scorer for Team India, Iyer also put a stop to the hegemony of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of India's leading batters.

This year, Iyer has ended with 1,609 international runs at an average of 48.75. He scored one century and 14 half-centuries this year, with a best of 113*.

In five Test matches this year, Iyer scored 422 runs across eight innings at an average of 60.28, with four half-centuries. He ends the year with the best Test score of 92.

In 17 ODIs this year, he scored 724 runs at an average of 55.69. He was extremely consistent in the format, scoring one century and six half-century in his 15-innings run in 50-over this year, with best score of 113*.

Iyer showed his top form in T20Is too, scoring 463 runs at an average of 35.61 and striking at a strike rate of 141.15. Four half-centuries came out of his bat in the 20-over format in 2022, with best score of 74*.

Behind him are likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, as far his Indian teammates are concerned.

In 31 T20Is this year, Suryakumar showcased unreal consistency and power-hitting, scoring 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56. He scored two centuries and nine fifties in the format this year, with best score 117 of this year. He also played 13 ODIs this year, scoring 260 runs at an average of 26.00, with one fifty. Overall, he has played 43 innings this year, scoring 1,424 runs at an average of 40.68, with two centuries and 10 fifties.

Rishabh Pant has been India's leading Test batter this year. In seven Tests this year, he has scored 680 runs at an average of 61.81. This hard-hitting southpaw boasts of strike rate of 90.90 in longer format this year. Pant ended 2022 with two Test tons and four fifties, with best of 146. In 12 ODIs this year, Pant scored 336 runs at an average of 37.33, with one century and two fifties and best score of 125*. 364 runs came out of Pant's willow in 2022 in 25 T20Is and 21 innings at an average of just over 21, with one half-century at a strike rate of 132.84. Overall, he has scored 1,380 runs this year in 43 innings this year at an average of 37.29, with three centuries and seven fifties.

Star batter Virat Kohli's numbers also received a boost despite battling a lean patch for the half of 2022. This Delhi-born batter had a lean year in Test cricket. In six Tests and 11 innnings this year, Virat has scored only 265 runs at an average of 26.50, with one half-century. His ODI numbers are slightly better. He scored 302 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 27.45, with one century and two fifties and best score of 113. Virat's T20I numbers are impressive though. In 20 matches this year, he has scored 781 runs at an average of 55.78, with one century and eight half-centuries. Overall, Virat has scored 1,348 runs this year at an average of 38.51, with two centuries and 11 half-centuries in 42 innings. His best score has been 122*.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also struggled to live up to his 'Hitman' tag numerous times in 2022. In two Tests this year, Rohit scored 90 runs at an average of 30, with best score of 46. In eight ODIs, he scored 249 runs at an average of 41.50, with three half-centuries and best of 76*. Rohit scored 656 runs in 29 T20I innings this year at an average of 24.29 and strike rate of 134.42, with three half-centuries and best score of 72. Overall, in 40 innings this year, Rohit scored 995 runs, failing to cross the 1000-run mark. These runs came at average of 27.63, with six fifties. For the first time since 2012, he did not score an international century an entire year.

Iyer is the third-highest run-scorer in international cricket this year.

The leading run-scorer of 2022 in international cricket is star Pakistani batter Babar Azam. In 43 matches and 50 innings this year, he has scored 2,423 runs at an average of 52.67, with seven centuries and 17 half-centuries.

Bangladesh batter Litton Das is the second-highest run-scorer. In 42 matches and 50 innings this year, he has scored 1,921 runs at an average of 40.02, with three tons and 13 half-centuries.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan is the fourth-highest batter with 1,598 runs in 41 matches, 47 innings at an average of 38.97, with one ton and 12 fifties.

Star Aussie batter Steve Smith is the fifth highest run scorer with 1,475 runs at an average of 49.16, with three tons and eight fifties and best score of 200*. (ANI)

