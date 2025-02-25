Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): The 36th edition of the Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million (PBMM) unfolded in spectacular fashion at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday, February 23, 2025, reaffirming its legacy as one of the most prestigious events in Indian horse racing.

Known as the 'Juvenile Derby,' this Grade 1 race consistently sets the benchmark for excellence, bringing together the finest young thoroughbreds, elite trainers, and a discerning audience passionate about the sport, as per a press release from PBMM.

In a thrilling contest over 1,400 meters, Big Bay, trained by Malesh Narredu and expertly ridden by jockey Suraj Narredu, clinched victory with a remarkable time of 1 minute and 23.16 seconds. Despite opening at 8/1 odds, Big Bay showcased exceptional speed and stamina to outpace a competitive field. Circle Of Dreams, under the guidance of jockey Akshay Kumar, secured second place, while the pre-race favourite, Prokofiev, ridden by David Allan, settled for third. Sovereign King, with jockey C.S. Jodha, completed the top four finishers.

The PBMM offered a substantial prize purse, with the winner, Big Bay, earning Rs 90,00,000. The runner-up received Rs 30,00,000; the third place took home Rs 15,00,000; the fourth place earned Rs 7,50,000; the fifth place received Rs 4,50,000; and the sixth place secured Rs 3,00,000.

Amid the excitement of the high-stakes competition, Michelle and Yohan Poonawalla were seen cheering from the stands, exuding sophistication and timeless elegance.

Speaking about the significance of the race, Michelle Poonawalla shared, "The Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million is not just a race; it is a legacy. It is incredible to witness the talent, passion, and dedication that goes into making this event a success year after year."

Yohan Poonawalla echoed her sentiments, adding, "Racing has always been close to our hearts, and the PBMM continues to be a defining moment for India's equestrian community. Seeing these young thoroughbreds compete at such a high level is a testament to the sport's bright future in India."

A landmark in India's equestrian calendar, the PBMM showcases the country's most promising racehorses and serves as a meeting ground for the who's who of the racing and social circuit. (ANI)

