Bengaluru have returned to winning ways in the Indian Super League and will be looking to secure their third victory on the bounce when they take on Chennaiyin at home this evening. The former champions are fourth in the points table with 34 points from 21 games played. There were times in the past when the team looked good for the playoffs, but lack of consistency has hit them hard. Opponents Chennaiyin are 8th, and they are another team that has played well below their true potential this term. Bengaluru versus Chennaiyin will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25: A Look at Playoff Spots, League Shield Scenarios for All Indian Super League Teams.

Bengaluru have everyone fit and available for the game which is a positive. Gurpreet Sandhu in goal has a wealth of experience under his belt and he needs to have a good game. Going forward, it will be down to Sunil Chhetri, Edgar Mendez, and Ryan Williams to come up with the creative play. Alberto Noguera in midfield will try and maintain the tempo of the clash.

Wilmar Jordan Gil will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for Chennaiyin in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Jitender Singh will sit deep and try and shield the backline consisting of Elsinho and Ryan Edwards. Connor Shields will look to utilize his pace and create openings for the forward line. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Finally Get the Job Done To Defend Indian Super League Shield.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bengaluru FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Tuesday, February 25. The Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match is set to be played at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. However, there are changes in the ISL 2024-25 live telecast post the Jio-Star merger. The Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus (Malayalam commentary) TV channels. Sports 18 Khel TV channel is also likely to provide Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast. For Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Expect a quality game of football with both the teams creating plenty of chances in this tie.

