New Delhi Jul 30 (PTI) India has sent a 40-member team for the Asian U19 and U22 Boxing Championships, starting on Wednesday in Bangkok.

The tournament, which will bring together 396 boxers from 26 nations, is being organised by the Asian Boxing in association with World Boxing and the Thailand Boxing Association.

It will feature two age groups U19 (born between 2007 and 2008) and U22 (born between 2004 and 2006) with both men and women competing under Olympic-style boxing rules.

The Indian team features a strong mix of talent across both divisions. Leading the charge is three-time Asian Champion and two-time National Champion Vishvanath Suresh.

Joining him are National Championships medallists Sagar, Preet Malik and Khelo India gold medallist Suman Kumari.

Boxers will compete across ten weight categories in each division. For U19 men, the categories range from 47kg- 50kg up to +90kg, while U19 women will fight in classes from 45-48kg to +80kg.

The U22 men and women will compete in the same weight ranges.

