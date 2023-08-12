Lauderhill (US), Aug 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth T20 International between West Indies and India here on Saturday.

West Indies Innings:

Kyle Mayers

c Samson b Arshdeep Singh

17

Brandon King

c Kuldeep Yadav b Arshdeep Singh 18

Shai Hope

c Axar b Chahal

45

Nicholas Pooran c Suryakumar Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav

13

Rovman Powell c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav

13

Shimron Hetmyer

c Tilak Varma b Arshdeep Singh

61

Romario Shepherd

c Samson b Axar

9

Jason Holder

b Mukesh Kumar

3

Odean Smith

Akeal Hosein

not out

5

Extras: (W-2, NB-1)

3

Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)

178

Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 54-2, 55-3, 57-4, 106-5, 118-6, 123-7, 167-8

Bowler: Axar Patel 4-0-39-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-38-3, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-36-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-26-2, Hardik Pandya 1-0-14-0, Mukesh Kumar 3-0-25-1. (MORE) PTI

