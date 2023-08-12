Lauderhill (US), Aug 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth T20 International between West Indies and India here on Saturday.
West Indies Innings:
Kyle Mayers
c Samson b Arshdeep Singh
17
Brandon King
c Kuldeep Yadav b Arshdeep Singh 18
Shai Hope
c Axar b Chahal
45
Nicholas Pooran c Suryakumar Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav
13
Rovman Powell c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav
13
Shimron Hetmyer
c Tilak Varma b Arshdeep Singh
61
Romario Shepherd
c Samson b Axar
9
Jason Holder
b Mukesh Kumar
3
Odean Smith
Akeal Hosein
not out
5
Extras: (W-2, NB-1)
3
Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)
178
Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 54-2, 55-3, 57-4, 106-5, 118-6, 123-7, 167-8
Bowler: Axar Patel 4-0-39-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-38-3, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-36-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-26-2, Hardik Pandya 1-0-14-0, Mukesh Kumar 3-0-25-1. (MORE) PTI
