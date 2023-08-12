Real Madrid begin their La Liga campaign with an away tie against Athletic Club as the team looks to reclaim the title from arch-rivals Barcelona. The Los Blancos had a mixed bag pre-season US tour where they beat clubs like Manchester United and AC Milan but were thumped by Barcelona and Juventus. Carlo Ancelotti saw a few big names arrive at the club in the summer but there have been a few significant outgoings as well. Opponents Athletic Bilbao have now become a side struggling to break into the top six for the past few campaigns now and they are in dire need of a good season. Athletic Bilbao versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 network from 1:00 AM IST. Kylian Mbappe Welcomes Ousmane Dembele in Instagram Story after French Forward Completes His Move From Barcelona to PSG (See Post).

Inaki Williams and Nico Williams are both part of the plans for Athletic Bilbao this term and the brothers are expected to start this match. Iker Muniain has a wealth of experience under his belt and it should come in handy against a side like Real Madrid. Oihan Sancet is another player to watch out for in the attacking third for the home side.

Karim Benzema left Real Madrid at the end of last season and the club has failed to find his replacement. They were linked to Kylian Mbappe in the window but the French skipper is not expected to join them this year. David De Gea is likely to come in on a free transfer after an ACL injury ruled out Thibaut Courtois for the rest of the season. Jude Bellingham is the star man in midfield for the visitors and he will have an important role to play in this game.

When is Athletic Club vs Real Madrid, LaLiga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will commence their campaign in the LaLiga 2023-24 game by visiting Athletic Club on Sunday, August 13. The match is set to begin at 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at the San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain. Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Will Need Surgery After Tearing Knee Ligament.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid, LaLiga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid, LaLiga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid football match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid will be made to toil hard in this game but they should come away with a victory.

