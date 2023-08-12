India is currently playing West Indies in the Carribean Islands in the five-match T20I series, which the hosts are leading 2-1 after three matches. The action now shifts to Florida, USA where the two teams will take on each other in the 4th T20I. This match is the last opportunity for India to come back in the series as they are trailing. The win in the last match has provided them some oxygen but they are now determined to level the series. The first two matches were closely fought, but India lost their way near the finishing line handing over the wins to the hosts. The last match saw Suryakumar Yadav fire all cylinders and take India to a comfortable victory and he was well supported by Tilak Varma, who impressed in all-three outings so far. India will want the duo to repeat the same in the 4th T20I aiming to secure a series levelling win. 'Not True' Virat Kohli Refutes News of His Massive Social Media Earnings, Issues Clarification With Latest Tweet.

Ishan Kishan was dropped from the 3rd T20I after poor performances in the first two T20Is. Yashasvi Jaiswal came in his place but could not make a mark in his first match. Shubman Gill has also looked completely out of confidence, giving captain Hardik Pandya enough reasons to be concerned about the top order. Except Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, India has not really turned up with the bat. The bowling has still been their better suit thanks to the crafty Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, but they will need enough support from the batters to help India bag a victory.

West Indies didn't do much wrong in the 3rd T20I. They were good with the bat and put up a decent score in a pitch that turned square. They have to keep the believe lit and push with their all to bag the series in their favour. Once again they will look towards Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer for the bulk of the runs. Left arm spinner Akeal Hosein some times felt like being alone and can use some support in the spin department. Jason Holder's fitness still remains a concern.

Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd