New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Javelin thrower Arjun of Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh (MPS) brought laurels to the country and school by winning the silver medal in the boy's Javelin Throw at the 5th Asian Youth Athletics Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Arjun, who is only 16 years old and currently in Class 12, threw the Javelin to a distance of 66.99m.

This is not the first time that Arjun has made the school proud. He won a silver medal in the last Asian Youth Athletic Championship as well, which was held in Kuwait in 2022. Arjun has also created history by becoming the first boy in India to win two back-to-back medals in the Asian Youth Athletics Championship. He is ranked number one in Asia and fourth in the world in the under-18 boys' javelin throw category.

Elated with the exceptional feats of Arjun, Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh, stated, "I am absolutely thrilled with Arjun's remarkable accomplishments. Witnessing his growth into an exceptional athlete has been a true pleasure. His dedication and hard work towards the sport are truly commendable, and we are proud of him. At Modern Public School, we are committed to providing our students with the best facilities and unwavering support to help them excel in their respective fields. Arjun's success is a testament to our commitment. As he continues to soar, we assure him of our unwavering support, and he can always count on us."

The Indian contingent has also done well in the fifth Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The team finished overall second behind China and brought home a total of 24 medals, including six gold, 11 silver, and seven bronze in the Under-18 championship.

"The school has played an instrumental role in shaping my career in sports. The school has provided me with top-class equipment for training and allowed me to train during school hours, and compensated my classes accordingly. The school also provided me with a scholarship with an exemption from school fees. With their support, I am looking forward to participating in Youth Commonwealth 2023 with the utmost passion and enthusiasm. I owe a lot to MPS for their contribution to my journey in sports."- said Arjun.

In a gesture of gratitude, the school presented Arjun with several prizes and gifts to acknowledge his accomplishments. (ANI)

