Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra predicted three-time finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) to finally break the jinx and secure their first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) title, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana as the "frontrunner" for the Orange Cap this season.

The fourth season of the WPL will start on January 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in action in the tournament opener.

Speaking on JioStar's 'TATA WPL 2026 Predictions', JioStar expert Aakash Chopra picked DC as his choice for title winners, "I think Delhi Capitals will win, this time around. They have put together a very good squad, and they have reached the finals all three times. Let them win it once."

Delhi Capitals have reached the final in all three seasons under the captaincy of Meg Lanning, a multi-time World Cup-winning captain for Australia, but surprisingly did not win in any season, losing to MI by seven wickets and RCB by eight wickets in one-sided matches and then to MI by eight runs last season in a closely contested match, failing to chase down 150 runs.

This time around, they have a fresh captaincy face, Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who is heading into the tournament after a fine ICC Women's World Cup title-winning campaign, which included an instant classic knock of 127* against Australia in the semifinal while chasing down 339 runs.

Speaking about Orange Cap contenders, Aakash said that Smriti looks to him a "front runner" to get the Orange Cap, but did not rule out in-form DC opener Shafali Verma from the race either.

"I think it could be RCB captain, Smriti Mandhana, to score the most number of runs this WPL season. Smriti Mandhana might be the frontrunner in the race to win the Orange Cap, and she might even win it. Alongside her, I feel, Shafali Verma, who will open for the Delhi Capitals, could be a strong contender as well," he said.

Mandhana had a fine year in women's T20Is, scoring 341 runs in nine matches and innings at an average of 37.88, with a strike rate of above 135, including a century and two fifties. She also finished as the top run-getter in women's ODIs this year with 1,362 runs in 23 matches with five centuries and five fifties.

Mandhana is the seventh-highest run-getter in the league's history, with 646 runs in 26 matches at an average of 24.84 and a strike rate of over 128, with four fifties. In eight matches last year, where RCB could not make it to the playoffs, the left-hander could make just 197 runs in eight matches and innings at an average of 24.62, with a strike rate of 136.80, with two fifties.

In T20Is, Shafali ended the year with 417 runs in 10 matches at an average of 52.12, with four fifties and a best score of 79*. The attacking right-hander is the fourth-highest run-getter in WPL history, with 865 runs in 27 matches and innings at an average of 36.04, a strike rate of over 162, with six fifties and a best score of 84.

Last season, Shafali was the star of DC in their runners-up finish, with 309 runs in nine innings at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of above 152, with a fifty to her name. (ANI)

