New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): India's rising motorsport star Aarav Dewan has brought pride to the nation by clinching the Silver Medal at the prestigious FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship 2025.

Competing against some of the most talented racers from across the continent, the 15-year-old prodigy showcased exceptional skill, focus, and determination on the international stage, as per a release from FIA.

The FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship is regarded as one of the most competitive platforms for young racing talent.

Aarav's performance not only highlights his personal excellence but also signifies India's growing presence in the global motorsport scene.

Speaking on his achievement, Aarav Dewan said, "It's an incredible feeling to secure a silver medal at such a prestigious championship. Racing against some of the best has taught me a lot, and I am grateful for the support of my family, coaches, and well-wishers. This is just the beginning of my journey, and I aim to keep pushing forward."

His success is being celebrated by the Indian motorsport community, with experts calling him a future face of international racing. Aarav's victory is expected to inspire a new generation of Indian youngsters to take up motorsport and compete globally. (ANI)

