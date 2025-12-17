New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): India's 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra paid condolences and penned down an emotional message for his childhood coach Lt. Col. J.S. Dhillon, who passed away on Wednesday.

Bindra credited his success to Col. J.S. Dhillon, who taught him valuable life lessons like perseverance, discipline, and hard work. Bindra's journey in shooting began at a young age, and he said Dhillon's guidance played a significant role in shaping his career.

In an X post, Bindra wrote, "Today, my heart is heavy. I lost my first coach, my guide, and someone who believed in me long before the world knew my name. Col. J. S. Dhillon was the person who gave me my earliest lessons, not just in shooting, but in life. He taught me perseverance when things felt difficult, discipline when I wanted to take shortcuts, and the value of hard work when results did not come immediately."

"He never promised success. He promised that if I stayed honest to the process and gave my best every single day, the results would follow. That belief stayed with me through every challenge, every setback, and every defining moment of my career. A part of who I am today exists because of what he taught me in those early years. For that, I will always remain deeply grateful. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I hope they find some comfort in knowing how many lives he shaped and how deeply he will be missed. Rest in peace, Sir. Thank you for giving me the foundation that carried me through a lifetime," Bindra added.

Meanwhile, Bindra has been selected as a torch-bearer for the 2026 Winter Olympics Torch Relay. India's first-ever individual gold medalist in its Olympic history, Bindra, shared the news with the fans on social media, being selected for the event to be held in Italy next year.

This is not the first time that Bindra has been a part of an Olympic Torch relay, having been a part of the Paris Olympics last year as a torch-bearer as well.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be held across the Italian cities of Milano and Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 6 to 22 next year. (ANI)

