New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Shuttlers Abhinav Manglam and Stuti Agrawal were crowned champions in their respective under-17 events at the Transform Delhi State Ranking Prize Money Badminton Championship here.

While Abhinav got the better of Abhigyan Sharma 21-14 21-10 in the boy's under-17 final, Stuti toiled hard to defeat Zainab Saeed 21-14 17-21 21-16 in the girl's summit clash at the K D Jadhav Warm up Hall, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Friday.

The championship is the first in a series of three scheduled tournaments, organised by the Delhi Capital Badminton Association, to select Delhi teams to play further in the interstate and national championships in various categories.

Ishita Negi grabbed the top honours in the girl's singles and doubles events in the under-13 category.

Ishita defeated Prasiddhi Gupta 21-11 21-10 in the singles event before partnering with Rishika Nandi to get the better of Prasiddhi and Sneha Kumar 21-14 23-21 in doubles.

The tournament is the first badminton sporting event at the Delhi state level post the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been record 1500 entries for the tournament being held in all categories i.e Under 13,15,17 19 years in boys and girls and senior men and women.

