Bangladesh and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the second T20I of the three-match T20I series. The game will be held at the Shere-E-Bangla stadium in Bangladesh. In this article, we shall be looking at the live streaming details of the game below. But before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. So, in the first T20I match, we had the Men in Green walking away with a four-wicket win over Bangladesh. The home team won the toss and elected to bat first. BAN vs PAK 1st T20I: Shoaib Malik Run Out in Unusual Style, Senior Batsman’s Laziness Costs him his Wicket (Watch Video).

Afif Hossain and Mahedi Hassan were one of the top contributors to the team as they scored 36 and 30 runs. Hasan Ali scalped three wickets whereas Mohammad Wasim got a couple of them. The home team scored 127 runs on the board. For Pakistan Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah slammed 34 runs each. The bowlers of the home team left no stone unturned to stop the visitors to reach the total. But the batters also displayed their best foot forward to win the game. Pakistan now leads the series by 1-0. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I 2021 (Know Date & Time Details)

The second T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on November 20, 2020 (Saturday). The BAN vs PAK match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:00 pm local time. As per Bangladesh time, the BAN vs PAK match will start at 02:30 pm.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I 2021, in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

No broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the match in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will give the free live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match. Gazi TV or Masranga will provide a live telecast of the match in Bangladesh.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I 2021?

However, the fans who wish to get the live updates of the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan can surely log into FanCode. Audiences from Bangladesh can check out Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel for possible free live streaming of the BAN vs PAK T20I match.

