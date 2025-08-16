New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) Shield and Cup champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, are set to make their return to the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage. The Mariners discovered their group stage fixtures during the official draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Drawn in Group C, the two-time ISL Shield and Cup winners will face Sepahan SC (IR Iran), Al Hussein SC (Jordan), and Ahal FC (Turkmenistan).

The Mariners booked their spot by virtue of clinching the ISL Shield, becoming the first side to secure back-to-back Shield triumphs. They amassed a remarkable 56 points in 24 matches last season, underlining their dominance. This time, the Kolkata giants will be determined to stamp their authority on the continental stage.

While the other ISL side, FC Goa, have been drawn in Group D alongside Saudi heavyweights Al Nassr, Al Zawraa SC from Iraq and Tajikistan's FC Istiklol.

With that, we turn our attention to Mohun Bagan Super Giant's group stage opponents.

The first of Mohun Bagan Super Giant's group stage opponents is Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan Sport Club, commonly known as Sepahan SC. The Iranian side are five-time Persian Gulf Pro League champions and five-time runners-up. They have also lifted the Hazfi Cup five times and won the Iranian Super Cup once, which they claimed last year.

Sepahan finished second in the league last season and entered the Preliminary Stage of the AFC Champions League Elite, where they lost 3-2 to Al-Duhail SC of Qatar. As a result, they dropped into the second tier, the ACL Two, as a Pot 1 team.

They are also the AFC Champions League Elite runners-up in 2007. Sepahan also boast several Iran national team players in their ranks. They could prove to be one of the toughest challenges for the Mariners in Group C.

Al Hussein SC head into the tournament as Jordanian Pro League champions from last season. Like Mohun Bagan Super Giant, they have also secured back-to-back domestic league titles. Established in 1964, the club have built a strong reputation in Jordanian football, regularly competing for top honours.

They qualified directly for the ACL Two group stage by winning the league. Over the years, they have won the Jordanian Pro League twice, the FA Shield three times, and the Super Cup three times. This will be their third appearance in the AFC Champions League Two, formerly known as the AFC Cup. Their best performance came last season, when they reached the Round of 16.

With several Jordan internationals in their squad, they will be aiming to make a strong impression on the continental stage and challenge Mohun Bagan Super Giant's defensive resilience.

The third and final group stage opponent for Mohun Bagan Super Giant is Ahal FC. Representing Turkmenistan, they are one of the most consistent clubs in the Yokary Liga in recent years. Although they have won the league title only once, they have finished as runners-up on seven occasions. They have also claimed the Turkmenistan Cup four times and lifted the Turkmenistan Super Cup once, in 2014.

Like FC Goa, Ahal FC secured their place in the ACL Two group stage through the playoffs, defeating Regar-TadAZ Tursunzoda of Tajikistan 2-1. This will be their sixth appearance in the AFC Cup or its rebranded format, the AFC Champions League Two.

Ahal FC's direct approach and resilience could make them a dangerous hurdle for the Mariners over the two legs. (ANI)

