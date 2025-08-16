Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping for resurrection in their Premier League fortunes as they get their campaign underway against Burnley at home. The London-based side lost out to PSG in a heartbreaking manner in the UEFA Super Cup final and will now have to pick themselves up in order to get their season going domestically. Opponents Burnley are the new comers in the EPL winning promotion after a splendid performance in the second tier. They have experienced league football in England’s top tier in recent times but looked short on the levels needed to compete and this will need to change. Premier League Matches Today on Saturday, August 16, 2025: Get Fixtures, Timings in IST, Previews, Live Streaming and Telecast Details of English Premier League 2025–26 Season.

James Maddison is a long-term absentee for Tottenham Hotspur with the knee injury suffered in the warm up game. Richarlison will lead the attack for the home side with Brennan Johnson and Mohammed Kudus on the wings. Palhinha will be part of the central midfield with Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur completing the midfield trio.

Kyle Walker, Martin Dubravka, and Armando Broja arę quality addition to the Burnley squad and all are expected to feature in this tie. Josh Cullen is the key playmaker in this team and will slot in behind the central striker. Hannibal Mejbri with his energy and tackling will try and break up opposition play in midfield. Josh Laurent mean while will try and push forward to help with the attacking play.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Match Details

Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Date Saturday, August 16 Time 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Select (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will host Burnley in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, August 16. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley match is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and it starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2025-26: Late Surge from Federico Chiesa, Mohamed Salah Powers Liverpool to 4-2 Win over Bournemouth in Season Opener.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 3 channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Tottenham Hotspur at home should have enough quality to secure a routine win.

