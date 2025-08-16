La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: La Liga champions Barcelona will be in action this evening in an away tie against Mallorca as they get their new campaign underway. Hansi Flick had a brilliant first campaign in charge of the club as he managed to win multiple domestic titles and a good run in Europe, too. This season will be a challenge, however, with Real Madrid expected to mount a comeback and the pressure of winning the Champions League persistent. Opponents Mallorca finished 10th last term and would have been happy with the return, but will push for further high levels. Mallorca versus Barcelona will be streamed on the FanCode app from 11:00 PM IST. Barcelona, Villarreal Set To Make History With First-Ever La Liga Match in USA; Pending FIFA Approval.

Mallorca have an injury absentee in the form of Samu Costa due to a knee injury. Pablo Torre will be playing his first game for Mallorca and it is against his former club Barcelona, which makes it special. Vedat Muriqi will be leading the attack for the hosts with Sergi Dader as the playmaker behind him. Antonio Raillo and Martin Valjent in defence have their task cut out.

Marcus Rashford is not registered by FC Barcelona yet and hence not available for this game, a situation that has perplexed manager Hansi Flick. Ferran Torres will be playing the lone striker role in the absence of Robert Lewandowski, who is a major doubt. Fermin Lopez will be deployed as the no 10 with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal on the wings. Lamine Yamal In Love Triangle? Star Barcelona Footballer 'Allegedly' Kissed Argentine Model Nicki Nicole After Unfollowing 'Ex' Cuban Singer Malu Trevejo.

When is Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Barcelona will take on Mallorca in their first match of La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, August 16. The Mallorca vs Barcelona match is set to be played at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in the Balearic Islands in Spain and it will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Mallorca vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Expect a dominating performance from Barcelon,a with the away side securing a 0-3 win.

