Madrid [Spain], September 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Nations League fixture against Ukraine, striker Adama Traore has left Spain's squad after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies in his PCR test.

Traore was initially omitted from Spain's 1-1 draw with Germany in Stuttgart on Thursday following an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann Transfer News Update: Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal Interested in Barcelona Striker.

"Adama Traore has just left the concentration of the national team and will be out for tomorrow's Nations League game against Ukraine at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium after receiving the results of the last PCR carried out yesterday," Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said in a statement.

"Under UEFA protocol, it is recommended not to travel to a stadium if the result of a PCR is not totally negative," it added.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Told to Wear Face Mask During Portugal’s 4-1 Win Over Croatia in UEFA Nations League 2020-21 (Watch Video).

According to Spanish legislation for returning to football, Adama could train normally and play in official competitions, after the relevant periods from his first positive, remain without symptoms and have antibodies.

Spain will play against Ukraine in the Nations League on Monday, September 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)