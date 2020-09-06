Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t play for Portugal in the Nations League clash against Croatia, was reprimanded for not wearing a mask while sitting on the bench. The 35-year-old star was ruled out of the clash due to a toe infection and was forced to sit in the stands as the defending champions thrashed 2018 World Cup finalists 4-1 on Saturday night at the Estadio Da Dragao Stadium. Portugal 4–1 Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Result and Goal Video Highlights: Defending Champions Dominate World Cup Finalists As Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out Due to Injury.

In a game, where Portugal showcased some great football, it was once again Cristiano Ronaldo who drew plenty of attention towards him, even from the stands. The 35-year-old, who missed his first national team game since November 2018, was asked to follow the necessary coronavirus protocols and guidelines put forward by UEFA. How to Watch UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Telecast Details of International Football Tournament in IST.

The Juventus star was on the bench but didn’t wear a mask, which is made mandatory for the substitutes and team staff by the governing bodies during matches amid the current circumstances. A stadium official was filmed while reminding the 35-year-old to put on his mask, to which the Portugal skipper quickly obliged.

Watch Video

‘I wasn't resting him. If he was in good shape, he would have been [in the starting XI] able to play the game,’ Portugal coach Fernando Santos told RTP. ‘Today he trained, feels better and, at the moment, he will travel to Sweden. Then we'll see. There is no injury, but he has to recover from that infection.’ He added.

Portugal ran out 4-1 winners against Croatia, making a huge statement in their opening fixture of the Nations League 2020-21 campaign. Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva netted the goals for the Selecao in a commanding victory. The defending champions face Sweden next week in matchday 2 fixtures.

