Adelaide [Australia], January 7 (ANI): Defending champion Iga Swiatek battled past Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International on Friday to set up the semi-final clash against world number one Ash Barty.

The number five-seed Iga Swiatek overcame two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in 1 hour and 57 minutes to reach the semifinals.

In another QF clash, Barty put on a master class on home soil, as the Aussie slammed a career-best 17 aces and knocked out 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-3, 6-4, who had won two of her past three meetings with the world number one.

This win sets up a semifinal showdown between the last two champions in Adelaide, as 2020 champion Barty takes on 2021 champion Iga Swiatek. Like the Azarenka contest, it is another rematch for Swiatek against a major champion who triumphed in their only prior meeting. The Australian defeated Swiatek 7-5, 6-4 in the third round of Rome last year.

Earlier in the day, seventh seed Elena Rybakina became the first women's semifinalist at the Adelaide International courtesy of a 3-6 6-3 6-2 win over Shelby Rogers.

Rybakina, who last year beat Serena Williams to reach her first major quarterfinal at Roland Garros, will face Misaki Doi - a three-set winner over Kaja Juvan - for a place in the final. (ANI)

