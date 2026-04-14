Adelaide [Australia], April 14 (ANI): Adelaide Oval is exploring an ambitious plan to host a regular-season Indian Premier League (IPL) match as early as March next year, in what could mark the tournament's first game in Australia.

The idea has been initiated by Adelaide Oval chairman Jamie Briggs and South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) chief Will Rayner, who have held preliminary discussions with key stakeholders in recent weeks. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet been formally approached, sources indicate that official communication is expected soon.

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According to reports from SEN Cricket, the proposal is part of a broader vision that could also see Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) stage a match in Chennai, creating a potential reciprocal arrangement between the two cricketing nations.

Adelaide Oval is already positioning itself as a global sporting destination and has expressed interest in hosting the final of the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Officials believe bringing an IPL match to the venue would further strengthen the city's international profile.

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Government officials, including South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas and federal trade representatives, have been informally consulted. Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird and chief executive Todd Greenberg are also aware of the discussions.

From a logistical standpoint, Adelaide Oval authorities believe the venue can transition from a cricket ground to an AFL field within 48 hours, making a late-March IPL fixture feasible despite overlapping sporting calendars. March is also considered ideal due to favourable weather conditions.

Tourism South Australia has expressed early support, recognising the broader economic benefits such events can generate beyond direct spending.

While the proposal remains in its early stages and requires approval from the BCCI, officials believe an IPL match in Adelaide could attract massive crowds and a global television audience.

Encouraged by the success of global leagues such as the NFL hosting matches overseas, South Australian authorities are confident about the commercial and tourism potential of the move. The region has previously leveraged major sporting events like LIV Golf and the Australian Football League's (AFL) Gather Round to boost visitor numbers and global visibility. (ANI)

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