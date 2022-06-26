Bethesda (US), Jun 26 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok was saved by three birdies in the latter half of the back nine as she carded an eventful even par 72 in the third round of the Women's PGA Championship here.

The Bengaluru golfer, who made the cut on the line, is now 3-over for three rounds and Tied-47th.

Aditi, who has played the most Majors for any Indian, men or women, has been having modest results this season so far and is looking for a strong finish on the LPGA.

She is currently 80th on Race to CME, the order of merit for LPGA.

Meanwhile, Korea's In Gee Chun shot 3-over 75 and saw her lead getting cut and is now three shots ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club.

On a day when many of the leaders were in trouble, Chun seemed fine till she made a double bogey on the par-5 16th hole. She carded 75.

An 8-iron from there went over the green, but Chun did manage to get up and down for a 7, a double bogey. The two-time major champion from South Korea led by five shots after the first round and six at the halfway point. After the third round, she had an 8-under 208 total.

Lydia Ko (76) and Jennifer Kupcho (74) — Chun's playing partners — had their own struggles, but Lexi Thompson and Hye-Jin Choi both shot 70 and were tied for second with Sei Young Kim (71) at 5 under.

Hannah Green (72) was fifth at 4-under, a stroke ahead of Atthaya Thitikul (68). Brooke Henderson (73), Kupcho and Jennifer Chang (73) were tied for sixth with Thitikul.

