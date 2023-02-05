Nairobi, Feb 5 (PTI) Aditi Ashok turned in one of the most dominating performances on the Ladies European Tour with a nine-shot win at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open on Sunday.

It was the fourth win on the Ladies European Tour (LET) for the 24-year-old Aditi, who now plays mostly on the Ladies PGA in the United States.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: 5 Records Held Portugal and Al-Nassr’s Star Forward.

Aditi, who will turn 25 next month, also ended a long drought as she last won in Abu Dhabi in November 2017. Her first two titles came in successive starts -- at the Hero Women's Indian Open and then the following week in Qatar Ladies Open.

Aditi, who has her father Ashok on the bag, shot rounds of 67-70-69-74 and totalled 12-under 280 at the Par-73 Vipingo Ridge, where she had finished runners-up in 2019, the year the event was first held.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Her record in the LET is very good as she has won four times in 60 starts and finished in the top-10 as many as 20 times, which means she has a top-10 once in every three tournaments.

With this win, she may well be looking for her maiden LPGA victory, which could make her the first Indian to win on the LPGA, just as she was the first to do on the Ladies European Tour.

The lanky Aditi, who had won professional events at home even while being an amateur, came within a whisker of an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games. She finished fourth but was feted by an entire nation.

Even as Aditi held the spotlight, India's top amateur, teenager Avani Prashanth shot 1-under 72 on the final day and ended in top-10 as she was tied ninth, while Amandeep Drall (77) finished tied-55th.

Aditi, playing her first event in more than two months, took a three-shot lead in the first round and then extended it to five after two rounds and made it six after the third. She finished the event nine shots ahead of Alice Hewson of England (72), who finished birdie-birdie, and Thai teen April Angurasaranee (77).

Aditi may well have won by a double-digit margin but dropped shots at the fag end. She bogeyed Par-5 15th and Par-3 17th, but that was merely academic in a week where Aditi dominated the field.

Starting the final day with a six-shot lead at a course where wildlife, including giraffes, are a feature, Aditi played solid and steady golf through the week. She had two bogeys on the first day, one on the second and none on the third. She dropped three shots on the final day and her 1-over 74 in the final round was her only over par round.

She opened with a birdie on the first, gave back that shot on the eighth but picked a birdie on the 11th to be 1-under through 11 holes on the final day. She dropped two shots towards the end.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)