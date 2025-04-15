Carlow (Ireland), Apr 15 (PTI) India's ace cueist Pankaj Advani has reached the finals of the IBSF World Billiards Championship beating compatriot Dhurv Sitwala here.

He defeated Sitwala 1070-300 in a two-and-a-half hour semifinal.

Sitwala took the initial lead with a break of 63 but from then on it was Advani show.

Firing in back-to-back breaks of 173 and 205, the multiple world champion created a staggering 400-point lead.

With breaks of 64 and 65, Sitwala could only admire when his opponent and dear friend was at the table, playing effortless billiards as he continued to score breaks of 117, 100, 96, 166, 53 and 74 to confirm his berth in the final.

Advani is aiming to not only defend his world title, this will also mark a decade of remaining undefeated in the World Billiards Championships since 2016.

The other semifinal will be between India's Sourav Kothari and England's David Causier.

