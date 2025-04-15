Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders square off in what is expected to be a fascinating contest in the IPL 2025 on April 15. You can check the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here. Among the many stories surrounding the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match, one of them is that Shreyas Iyer is set to face his former team. It was just last year that Shreyas Iyer was the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders and the talented cricketer showed his acumen as a leader by leading the franchise to their third IPL title. But this time, he has switched sides and will be up against a team he guided to the title last year. How Shreyas Iyer fares against Kolkata Knight Riders is surely going to be one of the biggest talking points of this clash. Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs KKR Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard

Both teams have had contrasting results in their last IPL 2025 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders overcame Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk and did so pretty convincingly while Punjab Kings found themselves at the receiving end of a carnage unleashed by Abhishek Sharma in Hyderabad as Sunrisers Hyderabad toppled Punjab Kings, pulling off the second-highest run chase in the history of the IPL. How the Punjab Kings respond to that defeat is certainly going to be pretty interesting. Who will come out on top in this high-stakes clash? Stay tuned to find out. PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Squads:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson