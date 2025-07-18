Manama (Bahrain), Jul 18 (PTI) Three-time champion Pankaj Advani will lead a strong Indian contingent at the World 6-Red Snooker Championship that begins here on Saturday.

Advani, who got a wildcard – along with Brijesh Damani and Aditya Mehta -- into the event after leading India to the Asian Team Snooker triumph last month in Colombo, will look to carry that form into the World bash.

“I feel really good about my game right now,” Advani said on the eve of the tournament.

“My snooker has been better than my billiards, not only in terms of results but also in terms of just the sheer quality of break building, consistency. I am very happy with where my snooker game is,” added the Asian champion.

“When you enter the 6-reds tournament, you don't know what to expect. And nobody can ever be a favourite in this format. It's like a 10-over game, one, two moments can really change the complexion of the game,” added Advani.

Kamal Chawla, the reigning champion, has fired only in patches this season.

Chawla, who took part in the Masters event, was knocked out in the pre-quarters by fellow Indian Manan Chandra. He would look to give it his all to retain the title.

India squad: Men: Kamal Chawla, Paras Gupta, Pushpender Singh, Malkeet Singh, Pankaj Advani, Brijesh Damani, Aditya Mehta.

Masters: Manan Chandra, Vijay Nichani and Rushabh Jain.

Under-21: Shahyan Razmi, Mayur Garg, Gadda Srikanth, Mayank Karthik, Aarav Sancheti, Bhavya Pipaliya, Jayad Aarav, Rahul Williams and Vaibhav Chadha.

