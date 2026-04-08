Cape Town [South Africa], April 8 (ANI): The Africa Cricket Association (ACA) is exploring the idea of launching a continental T20 Cup as part of efforts to generate revenue and support its operations. The ACA plans to launch a tournament like the Asia Cup, aiming to boost the development of cricket across Africa, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The ACA, which was restructured last year with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chief Tavengwa Mukuhlani as chair, is currently evaluating financially viable proposals but does not expect the tournament to begin before 2027.

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However, identifying a suitable window for the tournament and determining the qualification structure remain two key aspects that are currently being discussed. The scheduling will largely depend on South Africa's availability and commitment, as the continent's busiest side awaits clarity from the upcoming Future Tours Program (FTP).

While Cricket South Africa (CSA) supports the continental T20 Cup concept, it needs room in its schedule to decide whether it can field a full-strength squad for the proposed tournament, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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This year, CSA is in discussions with Zimbabwe Cricket to take part in a tri-series, likely featuring Namibia as well, to mark the inauguration of the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls. If it goes ahead, the series could serve as a lead-up to a potential Africa Cup. Notably, the series is expected to be played in the ODI format as teams gear up for next year's 50-over World Cup.

South Africa is set to co-host the 2027 ODI World Cup along with Zimbabwe and Namibia in 18 months. South Africa and Zimbabwe have already qualified automatically, whereas Namibia, as an Associate member, will have to go through the qualification process and do not have a guaranteed spot. (ANI)

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