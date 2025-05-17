London [UK], May 17 (ANI): Former England speedster James Anderson continued to dazzle and inflict his infectious charm with the ball during the County Championship match between Lancashire and Derbyshire at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Anderson, the 42-year-old ageless seamer, represented Lancashire and took the mantle of rattling Derbyshire early in their pursuit of 458. With the red ball in his hand, he drew the first blood by cleaning up Caleb Jewell with a peach of a delivery.

Also Read | 'Virat Kohli Thanks for Unblocking Me': Rahul Vaidya Calls India Cricketer 'Greatest Batsman' After He Unblocks Singer on Instagram.

The southpaw aimed to defend the delivery at a good length but floundered on reading the line of the delivery. Despite his defensive stance, Jewell gave enough room for Anderson's delivery to crash into the off-stump.

After scalping his first wicket of the season, Anderson continued to torment Derbyshire with his tenacious deliveries. He found his second by bringing the curtains down on David Lloyd's promising knock of 27(29).

Also Read | Why Fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru are Wearing Virat Kohli’s Test Jersey During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

With his impressive run the seasoned right-arm quick continued to dominate red-ball cricket with his mastery in swing. He made his debut in the Test format against Zimbabwe at The Lord's, and bid aideu to his international career as a player against West Indies at the same iconic venue in 2024.

His 6/17 against Pakistan in the first Test in 2010 at Trent Bridge still echoes the expertise of Anderson that he put on a show throughout his remarkable career. On his debut, Anderson left Pakistan batters Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, Azhar Ali and many more players speechless.

In 187 Tests, Anderson has taken 704 wickets at an average of 26.45, with the best bowling figures of 7/42. Anderson's carnage wasn't just limited to the longest format of cricket. Anderson, who carried England's pace attack for over 21 years, has also scalped 269 wickets in 194 ODIs for England and 18 wickets in 19 T20Is. Following his retirement, Anderson was appointed as England's fast bowling mentor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)