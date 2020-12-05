New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Saturday announced that it would be conducting another set of online education workshops for the Hockey India coaches, umpires, and technical officials in the month of December.

AHF had successfully organised similar workshops in July, August, September, October, and November 2020. A group of 12-30 coaches, umpires, and technical officials will be attending four AHF workshops to be held this month, starting from Saturday.

After having attended these online education workshops over the past five months, participants have been able to gather technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of attacking and defending dynamics for coaches, and officiating for technical officials. These online education workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through the Microsoft Teams application, each consisting of a three-four hours' session.

Dato Tayyab Ikram, chief executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and chairman FIH Development and Education Committee commented on the occasion: "Our ambition here at the Asian Hockey Federation is to see more and more coaches, umpires and technical officials get to a high level in their respective workings related to hockey. We believe that through these AHF Online Education Workshops in the last few months, and the ones coming up in December, we can further give them the opportunity to keep learning, improving, and then executing their leanings on the pitch in the future."

Appreciating the efforts of the AHF in conducting these regular workshops, Gyanendro Ningombam, president, Hockey India said: "Over the course of the past five months, our Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials have had the opportunity to utilise their time well, and attain immense knowledge about their respective jobs roles on and off the field. I would like to thank the Asian Hockey Federation for keeping our candidates fresh and in touch with the sport that they admire, and hope that through these workshops, we can see a drastic enhancement in them performing their duties in future assignments."

At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH and AHF course selection. (ANI)

